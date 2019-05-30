Permanent TSB Fined €21m By Central Bank

30 May 2019 | 02.35 pm

The Central Bank has reprimanded and fined Permanent TSB plc €21 million in respect of ‘serious failings’ to 2,007 tracker mortgage customer accounts.

PTSB has admitted in full 42 separate regulatory breaches, and the fine is the largest imposed to date by the Central Bank to date.

The regulator said the size of the administrative sanction reflects the gravity with which the Central Bank views PTSB’s failings and the unacceptable harm PTSB caused to their tracker mortgage customers, from extended periods of significant overcharging to the loss of 12 family homes and 19 buy to let properties.

In addition to the fine, to date state-controlled PTSB has also been required to pay €54m redress and compensation to its impacted customers.

The CBI investigation found that PTSB denied its customers a tracker mortgage or did not put them on the correct tracker rate resulting from a number of failings.

PTSB introduced tracker mortgages to its range of products in 2004. Tracker mortgages were withdrawn for new customers in July 2008 because PTSB viewed them as financially unsustainable as was the practice across the industry at that time.

The Central Bank’s investigation found that PTSB did not adequately protect the rights of its customers who were either on tracker mortgages at the time of their withdrawal or had a tracker mortgage entitlement in their terms and conditions, with the result that those customers suffered significant detriment.

The Central Bank determined that the appropriate fine was €30m, which was reduced by 30% in accordance with the settlement discount scheme provided for in the Central Bank’s ASP.

‘Devastating Consequences’

Director of Enforcement Seána Cunningham commented: “Taking out a mortgage is the single most significant financial commitment most people will make in their lifetimes. Consumers must have confidence that lenders are acting in their best interests, particularly given the complexity of mortgage documents they need to understand in order to make the best decision.

“Firms must fully adhere to all legal and regulatory obligations, including the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Codes. Our investigation found that PTSB failed to put their customers first, with distressing and in some instances devastating consequences. PTSB failed in their obligations to do the right thing by their customers. In doing so, they broke the trust of their customers and damaged the public’s confidence in PTSB.

“At a minimum, customers should be provided with clear and timely information and warnings about their mortgage, the highest levels of customer service and a commitment from their lender to put things right promptly and fairly should they go wrong.”

In a response, PTSB said the bulk of the accounts identified under the enforcement investigation were first impacted 2008/2009 when the bank was an operating business of the Irish Life & Permanent group.

CEO Jeremy Masding (pictured) stated: “Addressing and resolving the tracker mortgage issue for the account holders of the impacted accounts has been of the highest priority for the board and management team in Permanent TSB.

“We are confident that we have fully addressed the operational and procedural weaknesses which have been identified in this exercise and, we remain committed to improving our policies and procedures for all customers.”

The affected accounts identified in the PTSB investigation account for c.5% of the industry total impacted by the enforcement investigations.

“Building on the lessons learnt from this issue, Permanent TSB has invested heavily in enhancing the organisation’s risk management and control environment,” Masding added.