Performance Tips From Leona Maguire

24 Jun 2021 | 07.54 am

KPMG has released a series of videos featuring professional golfer Leona Maguire, who goes into the second major championship of the season this week, the Women’s PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Maguire (pictured) is a brand ambassador for the company, which is featuring her in its Performance Series of five videos, with tips and insights from the golfer that KPMG says can help “everyone seeking to prepare and perform better”.

Maguire said: “I am really grateful to KPMG for their support of me and for female golf. I am really looking forward to building on my form last week, heading into this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

“I know from balancing work and study before turning professional that the lessons learnt on and around the golf course have many potential applications. I am delighted to team up with KPMG to tell some of the things and processes I find useful in my daily routine to help me perform under pressure. I hope that they may be of use to others.”

KPMG partner Emer McGrath added: “We’re dedicated to investing in young, talented people and supporting them in fulfilling their potential. In this series, Leona shares many invaluable insights that can be applied not just in sport, but in many different scenarios where people have goals and ambitions, both big and small, that they’d like to achieve.”

In the videos, the golfer outlines her thoughts on goal setting, mentality, and routine as well as work life balance.