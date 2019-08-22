‘Perfect Storm’ Is Hitting Ad Business

22 Aug 2019 | 10.54 am

Research from the advertising business indicates that ‘unwieldy’ pitch processes are impeding investment in talent development and innovation in the sector.

The annual census of its members by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) shows that pitching to potential and existing clients costs each member agency up to €250,000 a year on average, which it describes as unsustainable.

Agency staff average 53 days working on an average of 11 tenders during a year, IAPI says. The overall investment per agency member of €250,000 includes €50,000 worth of third-party costs per pitch and €40,000 for creative agencies.

The third-party costs are made up of freelance support with additional resourcing and planning, cost of research, and the cost of production and design — a major investment by competing agencies to win new business.

According to IAPI: “Clients asking for extensive pitch processes are the very clients demanding the very best strategic and creative talent from their agencies, but the scale of work required for a pitch process limits agencies’ ability to invest in innovation and key talent development.”

IAPI also expressed concern at the numbers leaving the industry, up by 17% on the previous year. Media agencies now have to compete for digital talent with Facebook, Amazon, Google and others. US digital employers offer remuneration up to 40% above what indigenous ad agencies can afford to pay.

Planning Gap

The single biggest talent gap in the business is in strategic planning. IAPI worries that any weakening of the crucial ability to provide insights and strategic solutions to business’ and brands’ long-term needs will place Irish agencies and practitioners at a serious disadvantage.

Institute chief executive Charley Stoney said: “We have been asked to completely rethink and transform how we do business as there is potential competition from in-house teams, the big tech firms and also across the whole gamut of the commercial creativity business.

“My concern is that some of our client partners are not transforming at the same speed and yet are the very organisations demanding new ways of working from their agencies.”

She suggested that a tender process could replace the “onerous” pitching designed for a different era, adding that that “the enlightened few” have already started to use this approach.

“The perfect storm of increased pitching cost, greater client demands, and a reduction in overall campaign costs is leading to agencies being unable to compete with tech company remuneration packages when they come looking for their best staff.”

The full IAPI Census 2019 is available here.

Photo: Charley Stoney (right) and Jimmy Murphy, president of IAPI. (Pix: Aidan Oliver)