29 Jan 2018 | 04.42 pm

The founders of a new Irish property website are beside themselves with glee at a mischievous marketing ploy they used to launch the business.

PerfectProperty.ie is a new portal that lets browsers search for properties to buy or rent in Dublin, using specifiers such as the presence of a back yard, nearby transport links, property potential etc. The site also puts an emphasis on images for the properties listed.

The firm behind PerfectProperty was founded by UK businessman Lindsay Money and Laura Pollard, who hails from Australia.

The founders worked with a marketing agency for what they are calling an “audacious guerrilla marketing stunt”, involving it taking out advertisements on established rival site, Daft.ie. The adverts also ran on Adverts.ie and Boards.ie.

Users can browse pictures of properties on PerfectProperty without leaving their search results, while estate agent jargon is kept to a minimum.

Standard sales and letting listings on the new property portal are free, with charges applied to those opting for the Premium and Platinum advertising packages.

PerfectProperty.ie sales director Luke Scott said that home buyers and renters want a new type of online property portal with a stronger customer-focused experience.

“I’d like to thank Daft for their help with our launch,” Scott added. “We could never have done it alone because we don’t carry external advertising on our website. I urge all buyers, sellers, renters, landlords and estate agents to visit PerfectProperty.ie and compare us to Daft.”

Lindsay Money is a director of a British financial recruitment firm called Jamm Recruitment. Founded in 2016, it recorded a net deficit in shareholder’s funds of £49,000 in 2017.