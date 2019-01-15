Perch Café Opens In Leeson Street Kiosk

15 Jan 2019 | 12.15 pm

The iconic kiosk on Dublin’s Leeson Street is back in business with a new owner in the form of café Perch.

The kiosk was built in 1929 and began its life as a water pressure station, before going on to house a tea room, public toilets and a café. Its latest tenants have restored it with a nod to the art deco style of the 1920s.

Perch is an independently owned café founded by Hannah Murphy. Three jobs were created for the Leeson kiosk store and the firm plans to hire more people in the coming months.

The café uses local suppliers, including coffee from Full Circle Roasters on Grantham Place. Baked goods, sandwiches and salads are also sourced locally, while compostable and recyclable materials are also prioritised for the café’s use.

“Following a busy couple of months we’re delighted to finally open the doors,” said Murphy. “I always loved this amazing little Dublin landmark and my ambition was to restore it and bring it back to its former glory.

“I also wanted to give it a new lease of life by providing the local area and passers-by with a friendly, independently run and convenient coffee bar, serving excellent locally roasted coffee.”