People In The Dark About Pension Payouts

23 Sep 2019 | 03.49 pm

Research commissioned by Aviva has found a significant disconnect between people’s expectations of their pension payout and what they’ll actually get.

Based on a Red C survey of 2,000 adults, 43% of people have no idea how much their pension fund is worth. More than half have no idea where their funds are invested, while 55% were found to be in the dark on the tax benefits for pension savers.

Aviva’s survey also shows that only 34% of people have a private pension. The average ‘tipping point’ when it comes to investing into a private pension in Ireland is 28 years old.

Signs of continuing pension inertia are also evident in Aviva’s research, with almost half of those surveyed waiting until they were 30 years old before investing, with an additional 13% putting off pension planning until their 40s.

When it comes to retirement preparedness, the research from Aviva shows the 35-54 age category to be most worried about the adequacy of their retirement funds.

This same age cohort are also most likely to believe they will be in a financially precarious position in retirement, with two in five admitting they are likely to struggle in their twilight years.

Pensions Contributions

The Aviva survey indicates that people are optimistic about anticipated financial security in retirement to a degree that is out of kilter with how much they are currently contributing to their pensions.

Many of those surveyed (41%) declared private pension contributions of between 5% and 10%, with a further 28% contributing less than 5%.

However, the average respondent is expecting a pension on retirement of 42% of their salary. Some 35% of women did not know what percentage of their salary they would get on retirement, with 18% of men not knowing.

Over half of respondents (57%) know what their pension is worth or have a fairly good idea of the value of the fund. There is also a gap in gender awareness, with 54% of women unaware of the value of their pension fund, compared with one-third of men.

Aviva also found that the number of 18-34 year olds (40%) who expect to still pay a mortgage or rent in retirement is double that of the 55+ cohort. Overall, half of the population are likely to carry some level of debt into retirement.

Commenting on the findings, Richard Jones, head of life and pensions with Aviva, said that it is in everyone’s interests to encourage better understanding of the benefits of private pension ownership.

“Without a significant cultural shift in how we approach pensions, or an acceleration of plans for auto-enrolment, the signs are pointing to retirement poverty being a prevalent issue for future generations,” Jones added. “Government must help by accelerating their plans to introduce auto-enrolment to safeguard retirement adequacy for generations to come.”