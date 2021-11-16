‘People Factor’ Is Key To Climate Targets

16 Nov 2021 | 09.32 am

Eversheds Sutherland and KPMG have published a climate risk report that underlines the importance of the ‘people factor’ in helping companies meet their net zero carbon targets on time.

According to the report, boardrooms, senior executives and business leaders are increasingly confident about addressing challenges presented by climate risk, but a failure to consider the ‘people factor’ in any boardroom decarbonisation strategy could undermine mitigation efforts.

And despite the increased corporate confidence, there’s a potential gap in C-suite knowledge and expertise and the question of the impact on the workforce.

The report, Climate Change and the People Factor, says that climate change awareness is recognised as a priority issue with significant implications for companies’ business models and impact on their stakeholders, from employees through to the broader community in which they operate.

The survey also found that climate change expertise is valued increasingly highly. Many companies have already appointed climate change experts to their boards, while also looking to re-skill and retrain their existing staff to meet the challenges of the low carbon economy.

Planning and engagement with all stakeholders will be essential to a successful transition, as will working in partnership with government and educators to ensure the necessary supply of skills.

KPMG Ireland’s global head of renewables Mike Hayes (pictured) said: “Corporates have made significant progress in recognising what needs to be done to address the challenges, compared to our initial report ‘Climate change and corporate value.’ What is clear, though, is that more could be done at an individual and team level to assist with the drive towards decarbonisation, and there is an opportunity for cooperation among businesses, training providers and governments to really advance this development and help ensure global businesses confront climate risk head on.”

Eversheds Sutherland partner Joanne Hyde added: “Business leaders have made significant progress in addressing climate risk within their organisations but recognise the upskilling challenges and the people impact of climate transition.

“However, they also see the opportunities to further engage employees around this important topic and that doing so can help to accelerate the transition; this may include incentivising employees to achieve implementation of solutions within their companies.

“An organisation that can harness both the skills and energy within the workforce to engage in the challenges presented by climate risk will see a significant boost in their progress towards decarbonisation. However, to ensure the people factor isn’t overlooked, governments also need to play an integral role in helping to ensure the retraining and upskilling of the workforce.”

The full report, published to coincide with COP26 in Glasgow, is available here.