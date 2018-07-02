Pension Trustees Demands Simplicity

02 Jul 2018 | 01.49 pm

The Association of Pension Trustees of Ireland has attacked the government for launching a consultation on what it calls “yet another” pension structure, when what needs to be done is to simplify and bring clarity to what has become an “unnecessarily complex” system.

The APTI is criticising the Department of Social Protection’s proposed consultation — “to add to the many permutations already in place” – which will be on the issue of automatic enrolment in a pension scheme for all employees.

APTI chairman Tommy Nielsen (pictured) said: “Many, many rules were created, not as part of a government plan – there wasn’t any — but mainly by Revenue, and more often than not for the purpose of protecting the Exchequer every time one supposed tax loop-hole or another appeared.”

Of the latest consultation, he added: “It is another tactic to deflect from what really needs to be done. All the while what we really need, simplification, does not appear high on the agenda. The current system can accommodate auto-enrolment and this new vehicle is simply a distraction.

“It will also allow us to be distracted from the necessity for pensions simplification. So far, simplification efforts have been reduced to platitudes like ‘there are too many pension schemes in Ireland’ – which, with only 41% of the private sector workforce covered, is a strange attitude.”

The APTI instead proposed five steps to pension simplification: