Penrose Dock Firms Plan Additional Hires

08 Jun 2021 | 02.51 pm

Businesses located in Cork’s Penrose Dock office complex are hoping to recruit up to 500 staff over the coming months, bringing to 1,600 the number of people working there.

The new Grade-A office complex was developed by JCD Group in Cork and already has nearly 90% of its floorspace let. The entire complex offers a total of 250,000 sq. ft. of office space set across two buildings, Penrose One and Penrose Two.

Eleven of the 18 companies currently occupying the scheme are IDA clients, including technology and professional services specialists.

The Penrose Dock development was recently announced as both the Best Overall Building of the Year and the Best Large Office development at the National Building and Architecture of the Year Awards 2021.

The development forms a key part of the evolution of the North Quays into a new economic district in Cork.

Centred around Kent Train Station, the new district at the eastern entrance to the city is a cornerstone of a rejuvenated area, adding momentum to the development made in recent years on the South Quays with One Albert Quay and Navigation Square.

Among the companies who have taken up residence at Penrose Dock are Qualcomm; Cloudera; Varonis; Aspira; Tigera; Grant Thornton; Matheson; Cadence; IBEC; Remitly; Sophos; Nuacra; CH Robinson; Nathan’s Trust; and Minelab.

Penrose Dock complex incorporates the fully-restored historic Penrose House, a gym operated by Dennehy’s Health and Fitness and Naturally Nourished café. Penrose One also includes Flexi Workspace, JCD Group’s flexible office offering.

During a site visit of the Cork development today (June 8), Taoiseach Micheál Martin described Penrose as a great example of the promise of Cork’s docklands to become a future driver of economic growth for the region and the country as a whole.

“In the months ahead, as restrictions ease, this part of the city will become a base for innovation. To see a strong mix of Irish companies alongside global firms shows how Cork is attractive as a destination for future investment,” Martin commented.

Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney was also present for the site visit. “I would like to congratulate JCD Group on this development, and the speed at which the available space has filled up is a testament to the facilities on offer,” he said.

JCD Group completed several Cork developments over the last 10 years, including City Gate Park in 2012, One Albert Quay in 2016, The Capitol in 2017, 85 South Mall in 2019, Blarney Business Park and most recently Penrose Dock in September 2020.

(Pic: Darragh Kane)