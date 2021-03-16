PC Sales Surge Due To Pandemic

16 Mar 2021 | 10.24 am

Sales of PCs have surged due to working from home during the pandemic, with the market expected grow a further 17% this year.

According to data from Finaria.it, PC shipments in the EMEA countries jumped by almost 10m units and hit 82m in 2020. This figure is forecast to rise to 96m units in 2021.

This year is expected to see a surge in demand for ultra-slim notebooks in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with year on year growth of 35% to 43m says the data company.

The market leader in the region continues to be Lenovo. The Chinese tech giant had a 25.5% market share at the end of 2019, with 5.3m shipments, but in the fourth quarter of 2020 the number of shipped units jumped to 6.2m, while market share increased to 25.7%.

HP came second in terms of market share even after declining sales. Its 5.5m shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020 was down from almost 5.9m in Q4 2019 and its market share dropped from 28.3% to 23.2%. Third-placed Dell appears to have been the beneficiary, as its market share rose from 13.8% in Q4 2019 to 14.7% in Q4 2020.

