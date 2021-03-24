PayPal’s New Commerce Platform For Business

24 Mar 2021 | 08.27 am

PayPal has introduced a new Commerce Platform for business, offering fully integrated payment methods and AI-supported fraud protection with all of the company’s products and services on one platform.

The new PayPal checkout enables merchants to offer credit card payment and alternative payment methods in addition to the PayPal button, as well as providing access to a range of tools to help support growth and increase conversion rates.

As well as being able to accept payments from customers using any of PayPal balance, debit cards, or credit cards, the platform enables local payment methods for overseas customers from over 200 markets worldwide and in more than 100 currencies.

The innovations also mean that merchants can accept payments via the PayPal platform even from customers without a Paypal account.

According to the company, other benefits include PayPal QR code payments for safe in-person transactions, and the PayPal Business Debit Mastercard which provides easy access to business account funds.

“The PayPal Commerce Platform also helps simplify compliance for businesses,” said the company, “and helps enhance their protection, with access to account authentication functionality and advanced risk and fraud safeguards powered by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning.”

Director Joachim Goyvaerts said: ““The commerce platform has been developed to support companies of all sizes on this journey by making payments easier, streamlining processes and enhancing the experience for both consumers and merchants. It powers commerce in a way that allows more people and businesses to not just participate in the digital economy but thrive.”