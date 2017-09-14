Guest Blog: Pay And File Deadline

14 Sep 2017 | 11.11 am

Ahead of the Pay and File deadline, Cliona Crowe, tax expert in Mazars, outlines some of the most common areas for consideration when compiling the backup date for your annual tax return.

It is that time of year again with the 2016 income tax pay and file deadline fast approaching. Returns must be submitted to Revenue no later than the 31 October 2017 or the 14 November 2017 if you pay and file the return online.

Pension Relief

When looking at finalising your 2016 tax affairs, it is worth considering if there is any scope to reduce your tax liability by making a pension contribution. An AVC (additional voluntary contribution) can be made up to the tax filing deadline date and the tax relief is granted at your marginal rate (up to 40%).

Pension contributions are subject to an age related percentage cap and income limit of €115,000. In addition to reducing the 2016 tax bill, your pension contribution will also impact the amount of preliminary tax payment required. If you are paying tax at the higher rate, while the cash outflow will be slightly higher by making a pension contribution, you have the benefit of providing for your future.

Medical Expenditure

A large number of day to day medical costs incurred which have not been reimbursed by your health provider can attract tax relief at 20%. Items of a qualifying nature include GP visits, hospital treatment, items or treatment prescribed by a doctor or consultant, routine maternity care and in-vitro fertilisation. Relief is also available for non-routine dental treatment, such as crowns, root canal and braces.

Your dentist will provide a form Med 2 which outlines the qualifying treatment. It is possible to claim this relief for medical expenses you pay for yourself or that your pay behalf of other person and relief is granted via your form 11 and can reduce the tax owing.

Rental Income

If you are in receipt of rental income you will generally be liable to income tax at either 20% or 40% on any net rental gain. In addition to income tax, USC and PRSI will also be due. Therefore, in order to mitigate the level of taxes, it is important to be aware of what is considered allowable expenditure.

One such expense is the RTB. It is s necessary for landlords to register with the Residential Tenancies Board which is currently €90 per tenancy or €180 if you are late registering. Registration must be within a month of the tenancy’s start date. You can claim a deduction in respect of the amount paid, provided you haven’t incurred any penalties for late registration. In order to claim mortgage interest as a rental expense you must comply with the RTB registration and the Form 11 now includes a box that must be checked confirming that you have done so.

Repairs and maintenance costs are also deductible when calculating your net rental position. They essentially cover the cost of maintaining your property to a habitable standard and would include work such as the cost of fixing broken windows/locks or servicing the boilers/dishwasher.

Repairs and maintenance are not to be confused with a wear and tear allowance which is available on the price of furnishings and fittings such as white goods, beds and electrical items. These allowances are claimed at 12.5% over eight years rather than in full in one year. The rationale behind this is that these goods tend to have a useful life of longer than one year.

Other direct costs such as advertising the property for rent, estate agency fees, insurance premiums or local service charges for waste that are directly attributable to the let property may be deducted in arriving at net profit. It is important to retain copies of receipts for expenditure for a period of six years.

Capital Gains Tax

The capital gains tax payment deadline for disposals made between 1 January and 30 November (the initial period) is 15 December of the same year and for disposals made between 1 December and 31 December (the later period) you must pay CGT by 31 January of the next year. It is important to include details of theses disposal on your tax return. If you have not yet filed your tax return it’s time to collate all details of your income and claims for relief and speak to your tax adviser

• Clíona Crowe can be contacted on 01 449 4400. Email: CCrowe@mazars.ie