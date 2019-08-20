Paul Nannetti Appointed Arkphire Chairman

20 Aug 2019 | 12.59 pm

Arkphire, the Irish-owned IT solutions and managed services company, has appointed Paul Nannetti as chairman of the company’s board.

Until 2017 Nannetti was a a member of the Group Executive Committee of Capgemini, the global consulting and IT services organisation.

While at Capgemini, he held responsibility for several of the group’s businesses. Most recently Nannetti was group director of sales and portfolio, where he oversaw the development of the Capgemini’s digital offerings. He was also CEO of the Cloud Infrastructure Services division. Previously, Nannetti worked with IBM and EY.

Headquartered in Dublin, Arkphire delivers IT procurement solutions to customers across c.90 countries.

CEO Paschal Naylor commented: “As a technology industry leader, Paul brings a wealth of international consulting and IT experience to Arkphire’s board. We look forward to the contribution Paul will make to strengthening Arkphire’s position as a global leader in IT solutions and managed services.”

Nannetti stated: “I look forward to working with my fellow board members and the management team as Arkphire continues its remarkable growth journey and international expansion.”