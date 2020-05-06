Paul Farrell To Head Up Virgin Media Television

06 May 2020 | 02.55 pm

Virgin Media Ireland has named Paul Farrell as the incoming Managing Director of Virgin Media Television, replacing Pat Kiely, who is leaving the business.

Farrell is currently Vice-President of Commercial for Virgin Media, responsible for all of Virgin Media Ireland’s commercial activities across the consumer and B2B divisions.

Virgin Media CEO Tony Hanway said: “I am delighted to announce Paul is taking on this exciting new role. With his depth of senior experience in sectors such as media, advertising and telecoms he is ideally place to accelerate our connected entertainment strategy.

“Paul is widely respected in the Virgin Media organisation and he has a strong track record of delivering growth through a focus on the customer and a culture of teamwork.”

Paul Farrell (pictured) commented: “Virgin Media Television is going from strength to strength and I’m really looking forward to leading our superb team of broadcasting professionals. My priority will be to accelerate our progress of the recent years and continue to invest in more of what we do best, including award winning content, news, current affairs, sport and digital services.”

Prior to joining Virgin Media in 2015, Farrell held senior roles with O2, The Irish Times, IPG Mediabrands and Davy. He holds an MBA from St. Ambrose University Iowa where he also worked in strategic planning for the publicly quoted media group Lee Enterprises. From Artane in Dublin, he is a fellow of the Marketing Institute of Ireland.

Virgin Media is part of Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries.