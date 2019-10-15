Patreon To Open Dublin Office

15 Oct 2019 | 10.17 am

Artist crowdfunding platform Patreon is to open its European headquarters in Dublin, creating 30 jobs over the next two years.

Patreon is headquartered in San Francisco and was founded in 2013 by YouTube star Jack Conte (pictured) and Sam Yam. The platform lets artists and creative types set up funding channels for their fans, who in turn get access to exclusive material for their support.

“Establishing Patreon’s European headquarters in Dublin marks an exciting milestone as we expand our global presence,” said Sandra McDevitt, SVP, People at Patreon. The Dublin expansion is being supported by IDA Ireland.

“Building off of our recently opened office in Porto, the roles for Dublin team will focus on product, engineering and general administrative positions.”

One of the top-earning creators on Patreon is Irish-based Second Captains, a media production company based in Dublin. It produces a football podcast, with more than 11,000 patrons supporting through a paid monthly membership programme.

Patreon said that it has more than 100,000 creators on its platform, with more than three million patrons supporting them. This year, the business expects to pass $1bn in money donated to the members on its platform.

Patreon takes a cut of the monthly income earned by the people on its site, which varies between 5%, 8% and 12% based on the membership plan chosen.

In July of this year, Patreon announced that it had raised $60m in Series D funding, bringing to $165m the total amount raised since it launched.