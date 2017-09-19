19 Sep 2017 | 12.54 pm

Pat McDonagh, founder of the Supermac’s fast food chain, has joined the board of directors of Revive Active. He became a shareholder of the food supplement firm in 2013 and currently owns a 27% stake.

Founded by Dáithi O’Connor and Liam Salmon in 2011, Revive Active makes and sells various health supplements. The eponymous Revive Active brand is an amino acid, vitamin and mineral compound that’s billed as containing “26 amazing active nutrients in one daily sachet to help you look, feel and perform at your best”.

The product, which sells at €60 for 30 sachets, has been a big hit, especially with students at exam times. Other products include Mastermind, which claims to help brain and cognitive function, and Beauty Complex, which nourishes the skin with marine collagen and other ingredients.

Operating company, Galway Natural Health Sales Company Ltd, booked a net profit of €241,000 in 2015. Dáithi O’Connor is a finalist in this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition.

McDonagh has sunk €300,000 into Revive Active since 2013, including a €100,000 investment in December 2016. The Supermac’s owner said that he was excited to be part of such an up-and-coming Galway business. “Revive Active has an exciting future ahead and I’m delighted to help and advise where I can as the company grows,” he added.

“We are very pleased that Pat McDonagh has agreed to join the company as a board member. He brings a wealth of knowledge and proven business acumen to our company,” Dáithí O’Connor commented.

Photo: Pat McDonagh (left) and Dáithí O’Connor