Pat Kiely Unveils BiggerStage

01 Mar 2021 | 09.28 am

A new media venture called BiggerStage has been launched by Pat Kiely, the former managing director of Virgin Media Television.

Kiely is joined in the startup by Sean O’Riordan, Jamie Macken and Jane Russell.

According to Kiely: “BiggerStage is a unique proposition that we’re bringing to the market. The model is about empowering Irish talent to play in a bigger stage. We’ll do that through three core areas of activity:

• developing original content for the global market and showcase Ireland as a leading hub for international television production.

• representing major talent in broadcasting and entertainment as well as offering a development programme for up-and-coming talent with big ambition.

• partnering with industry stakeholders and brands to develop new ways to fund and scale the audio-visual sector as well as leveraging market benefits and incentives in Ireland.”

Based in central Dublin, BiggerStage is opening an office in the UK later this month and said it is currently in discussions with a number of US agencies to establish BiggerStage’s presence in North America.

Kiely added: “Ireland can play a bigger part in creating and producing world-class programming for the international market. Global demand for quality content has never been so high, and BiggerStage will offer a unique approach, showcasing Ireland’s capabilities across TV production, format creation and talent development. We will initially be very focused on the unscripted space. That is where we see a terrific opportunity for the business.”

Kiely was part of the launch management team of TV3 and led the rebrand of TV3 to Virgin Media Television, the acquisition of UTV Ireland, and the launches of the Virgin Media News service and Virgin Media Sport channel. Previously he worked in advertising agencies such as DDFH&B and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Creative director Sean O’Riordan has a track record of developing factual entertainment formats and documentary series for UK and US broadcasters, he previously held senior development roles at the BBC, Betty, Chalkboard, and 7Wonder.

Jane Russell bring to BiggerStage her client list from Outlaw Management, the agency she founded in 2017. The talent roster includes Bláthnaid Treacy, Brian Redmond, Ciara King, Deirdre O’Kane, Edwin Sammon, Grace Mulvey, Laura O’Mahony, Lords of Strut, Louise McSharry, Muireann O’Connell, Niamh Kavanagh and Sarah McInerney.

Jamie Macken, director of funding and partnerships, co-founded Core Sponsorship, part of Ireland’s largest marketing communications company, Core. Most recently Macken worked on commercially funded programming including Heineken’s The Clubhouse for Virgin Media Television and AIB’s The Toughest Trade for RTÉ.

Photo (l-r): Jamie Macken, Pat Kiely, Jane Russell and Sean O’Riordan. (Pic: Andres Poveda)