Pat Kenny (70) Back With TV Chat Show

29 Jan 2018 | 02.26 pm

Veteran broadcaster Pat Kenny, who celebrates his 70th birthday today, is back on TV3 with a fourth series of The Pat Kenny Show, starting on Wednesday January 31 at 10pm.

This season Kenny (pictured) and guests will be discussing the important issues of the week with a live studio audience. He will also be broadcasting from around the country with special themed shows.

“2018 is going to be a compelling year in politics with Brexit, the referendum on the 8th Amendment and the clock ticking down to a general election,” said Kenny. “Abortion has been the most divisive issue in Ireland for debate in previous campaigns and I suspect this one will be emotionally charged”.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the facts of the matter and people’s personal stories to the nation. With the unpredictability of Donald Trump’s presidency and the ever present possibility of a political banana-skin leading to a general election, we’re going to have to be on our toes and I’m looking forward to it.”