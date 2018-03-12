12 Mar 2018 | 12.53 pm

Magician and entrepreneur Hamish Urquhart has launched a new Dublin-based business that helps with planning children’s parties. PartyWizz lets organisers book entertainers and buy party accessories.

The startup is a novel venture by Urquhart, who will initially cater for counties Dublin and Wicklow. It works with a selection of hand-picked magicians and entertainers, who charge between €130 and €500 per show. PartyWizz allows customers to choose their entertainer based on real-time availability, location, theme etc.

Urquhart spent 20 years working in the marketing industry and developed a successful advertising business in Dubai. He left that industry to try his hand at entertainment bookings in Ireland.

“PartyWizz has been the perfect outlet to combine my passion for entertainment with my marketing and business development skills,” said Urquhart. “From working as an entertainer, I saw first-hand the pressure parents were under in organising parties, and I knew there had to be a way to make the process much simpler.

“My hope is that by bringing all elements of party planning together on one platform, PartyWizz will alleviate the stress and pressure from children’s party-planning and take party-planning into the 21st century.”

Entertainers working with PartyWizz can be reviewed and add-ons such as themed party bags and decorations can be ordered in the same transaction.