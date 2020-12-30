Parcels To Britain Require Customs Forms

30 Dec 2020 | 09.39 am

An Post is advising that businesses and consumers should be aware that parcel dispatches to Britain will require an online customs declaration form from January 1.

Customers can complete the declaration form electronically using Click & Post at anpost.com or at the Post Office. Larger business users can avail of the An Post digital Autolynk facility.

If the item is a gift with a value under €45, no customs charges will be applied. Goods with a value of €45 or more may be subject to customs charges.

An Post says that Irish businesses should register with revenue.ie for an EORI number to allow them export and import outside of the European Union. For items up to £135/€150 in value, Irish businesses should register with HMRC, the UK Revenue body, and complete a VAT return directly with HMRC.

For items over £135 in value, Irish businesses will have the option to either include customs as part of their shopping basket charge before sending to the customer in the UK, or alternatively they can send the item to the customer and the customer can pay charges as applied by HMRC before delivery.

There will be no changes to letters to or from Northern Ireland, and no customs or other tariff charges payable on parcels going to or coming from Northern Ireland. Brexit will have no impact on Letters to and from Great Britain.

VAT Charges

From January 1, charges such as VAT will apply to GB goods arriving in Ireland, and electronic customs data will be required for each item in advance of shipping/posting.

Where Irish Customs decide that VAT or customs charges are applicable to GB goods, customers will either pay these charges in their shopping basket to the online retailer, or directly via An Post online or at a Post Office in advance of delivery.

An Post says that 95% of UK online retailers for whom An Post delivers have signed up to a digital solution that enables the shopper to include all charges in the shopping basket at the point of purchase, so that the items may be delivered as normal to the customer.

The remaining 5% will require customers to pay the customs/tarrif charges in advance of delivery. An Post has developed an online portal to enable customers to pay charges and the item will be delivered as normal. Alternatively, customers can pay charges at any Post Office. Charges will no longer be collected at the door by postal delivery staff.

An Post’s virtual address product AddressPal will also be impacted by Brexit and Customs 2020 changes.

Existing AddressPal UK customers must register a home delivery address on their account for the purpose of paying any charges due. A post office delivery address can no longer be used as the customer’s registered address.

An AddressPal UK service fee of €6.50 will include a range of delivery options (once customs charges are cleared) including delivery to a local post office or to a neighbour, which will be offered by text message to customers. Charges and an administration fee of €3.50 will apply to all items.