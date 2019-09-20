Paperless Nitro To Add 70 Staff In Dublin

20 Sep 2019 | 11.20 am

PDF specialist Nitro has relocated to a new office in Dublin, where it plans to add 70 more to its staff count over the next two years.

Australian company Nitro is the main rival in the PDF arena to Adobe Acrobat. It says it develops solutions to help organisations of all sizes “eliminate paper, accelerate business processes, and drive digital transformation by providing PDF productivity and eSigning for all in a single, affordable solution”.

Nitro’s USP is that its PDF products are cheaper than Adobe’s.

People director Katie Banks said: “The new space provides the company with the capacity to nearly double our current team to more than 140 people. We want this to represent Nitro’s continued commitment to our EMEA operations and headquarters in Dublin.”

Nitro is availing of state aid from IDA Ireland. Executive director Mary Buckley commented: “Nitro’s decision to double its footprint in Dublin is very welcome. Nitro is a leader in its space and the software engineering team will be central to developing products to better serve the company’s growing customer base. This is a time of innovation and growth for Nitro which will be ably supported by the availability of tech talent in Ireland.”

The career opportunities at Nitro for all that talent are listed on the company’s website here, and there’s more on the company’s Nitro Productivity Suite here.

Photo: Mary Buckley with trade minister Pat Breen (left) and David O’Donoghue, Nitro’s VP engineering. (Pic: Fennell Photography)