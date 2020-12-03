Pandemic Pushes Digital Up Corporate Agenda

03 Dec 2020 | 09.34 am

A survey from Expleo reveals that a third of Irish business leaders expect their business to fail by 2025 if they don’t take steps to transform digitally, with that figure rising to 50% if digital transformation isn’t complete by 2030.

The technology company surveyed 200 business and IT leaders to understand how the pandemic is affecting them, including the threats and opportunities as business and consumer demands evolve.

Its Business Transformation Index 2021 says organisations are taking a ‘digital first’ approach to address legacy issues and to help transform their processes and services. Almost half of businesses in Ireland have already increased the speed of their digital transformation due to the pandemic, while a further 41% have brought in new products or services this year.

Expleo managing director Phil Codd (pictured) said: “Enterprise agility has been showcased widely in our report, particularly when we consider the fact that three out of four respondents feel their company’s board is now more likely to approve new IT strategies and innovations as a result of the pandemic.

“Strong CIO and CTO representation at board level has been something we have long championed. Now is the time to make this strategic pivot to ensure decision making is informed by the latest technological expertise.”

In Ireland, the best prepared sectors are pharma and medical, where 85% believe they are well equipped; financial services (82%); professional services (73%); and utilities (71%).

The least prepared sectors were identified as construction, where 87% believe they are not well equipped; education (71%); hotels and tourism (57%); and government (55%).