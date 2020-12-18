Pandemic Panic Wipes Out Hotel Bookings

18 Dec 2020 | 09.00 am

Hotel occupancy for December is averaging 25% and is likely to crash to 8% in January and 6% in February, according to the Irish Hotels Federation.

The Federation is appealing to the government to extend business supports to the sector, which does not receive support under the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme due to “an anomaly in how the government has structured the scheme”.

“Hotels are now being excluded despite a record fall in revenues, even where they meet the required 75% drop in turnover,” said chief executive Tim Fenn (pictured). “We are calling on the government to review the operation of the scheme as a matter of urgency.”

“The easing of inter-county travel from December 18 has led to a marginal increase in bookings over the past week. While any increase is very welcome, hotels are still experiencing a dramatic fall in business levels, when compared to the 60% occupancy in December 2019.

“Traditionally the four weeks of Christmas trading are absolutely vital to hotels in terms of sustaining them during the first few months of the following year. Business has been effectively wiped out this year due to government restrictions while continued uncertainty over Covid restrictions is having a devastating effect on bookings for the start of next year.”

The local authority rates waiver is due to lapse on December 31, and the IHF wants it extended for a further six months at least.

“The time-period should coincide with business interruption due to Covid. After that, payment of local authority rates should be based on reduced levels of activity due to the crisis and until the industry has recovered. Businesses cannot be expected to pay rates on historical turnover figures that do not reflect the significantly lower levels of business that hoteliers are experiencing,” Fenn added.

According to an IHF survey of 290 accommodation providers with 30,650 guest rooms around the country, current and projected occupancy rates are as follows:

National room occupancy: 25% Dec (8% Jan / 6% Feb)

Dublin city and county: 25% Dec (6% Jan / 5% Feb)

Other cities: 33% Dec (10% Jan / 6% Feb)

Border region: 18% Dec (7% Jan / 6% Feb)

Mid West: 29% Dec (8% Jan / 6% Feb)

Midlands / Mid East: 34% Dec (11% Jan / 8% Feb)

South East: 27% Dec (13% Jan / 10% Feb)

South West: 22% Dec (8% Jan / 5% Feb)

West: 24% Dec (10% Jan / 8% Feb)

Christmas Lockdown

Publicans have reacted angrily to signals from government that the hospitality sector, including pubs serving food, is likely to be shut down three days after Christmas.

The looming renewed lockdown comes as data from the Central Statistics Office shows that (see table below) 93% of the c.1,860 people whose deaths have been confirmed as coronavirus-related had serious underlying health conditions. Only 123 people whose death since last March was Covid-related did not have another serious health condition.

One in three Covid-related deaths had chronic dementia, and four out of ten Covid-attributed mortalities suffered from chronic heart disease. Forty five per cent of Covid-related deaths in Ireland to date had two or more serious underlying health conditions that are very common in elderly people.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland says pubs are at the mercy of government and NPHET decision making, which will see food outlets closing just three weeks after reopening in early December.

VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said that this weekend pubs serving food are facing another round of calls to suppliers to cancel orders, worried staff are fearing for their jobs, while a further erosion of customer confidence is likely.

Pubs serving food only reopened two weeks ago after going through a six-week closure while traditional pubs are closed since March 15, except for a brief two-week trading period in late September.

According to Cribben: “This latest development caps an utterly disastrous year for the pub sector. While the vast majority of our members never got to reopen in early December, pubs serving food were given a chance to trade into next year, and now that’s been snatched from them.

“It’s obvious that closing hospitality is NPHET’s only lever to pull. For government to say new restrictions will be placed on gatherings in homes is utterly meaningless. What’s particularly galling for our members is the latest Health Surveillance Protection Centre data reveals pubs are not responsible for any outbreaks while four out of five are traced to private dwellings. Pubs are safe, regulated environments, a fact NPHET appears to wish to ignore.”

Cribben added: “Government waiting until next Tuesday to make an announcement is shocking and is simply too late for businesses that need to make decisions today. A potential shut down date of December 28 will effectively close many businesses on Christmas Eve, as few will wish to re-open for a couple of days only to close again. It’s a complete mess.”