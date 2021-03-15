Pandemic Has Reduced Competition

15 Mar 2021 | 11.09 am

Arkphire, the IT product procurement and IT services company, today announces new results from a comprehensive Irish survey, highlighting how 91% of Irish company directors surveyed said that their business models have pivoted since the onset of the pandemic one year ago.

In addition, 56% say that their businesses are facing less competition. The survey was co-sponsored by Citrix and Dell Technologies.

The Arkphire survey, carried out by Censuswide among 200 senior directors and 500 office employees, suggests that some leaders may be out of touch with how their employees are really feeling about key areas such as sales team motivation, customer communications coaching and mentoring.

In terms of business development, on the whole, directors were much more upbeat around performance, with half of the directors polled noting that their company’s business development capabilities had improved. However, only one in four staff concur.

When queried about the motivation levels of sales teams to speak to customers, two-thirds of directors believe this has increased under remote working arrangements. Conversely, only one-quarter of staff felt the same.

Regarding their company’s ability to manage and assess customer satisfaction, directors were bullish, with over 60% feeling this aspect of the business had improved under remote working conditions. Staff were less enthused, with 30% recognising an improvement in this regard.

Paschal Naylor (pictured), chief executive of Arkphire, commented: “The survey shows the extraordinary adaptability of Irish companies in flexing their business models to embrace the new opportunities and manage the constantly moving challenges posed by the pandemic.

“The differences between director and staff views on many key areas suggests a lack of cohesion and understanding between business leaders and their employees. The ability of our teams to engage effectively with one another and with customers, both current and prospective, is the life blood of any enterprise. It is so critical that we are all equipped with the necessary technologies to do this effectively.”

Naylor added that Arkphire’s digital workspace innovation lab service, launching this year, will enable businesses to leverage innovative solutions tailored to their business sector, and specific business needs.

“Working with partners like Dell Technologies and Citrix, we look forward to helping customers match their business model pivots with digital transformation that improves organisation cohesion and communication, and ultimately business performance,” said Naylor.