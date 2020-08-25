Pandemic Accelerates Push For Digitisation

25 Aug 2020 | 09.19 am

CEOs are more focused on digital transformation as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the 2020 KPMG CEO Outlook report.

The global report finds that four out of five Irish CEOs have seen the digital transformation of their businesses accelerating during the pandemic.

The biggest advancements have been in the digitisation of operations, where 60% say that progress has put them years ahead of where they would have expected to be right now, and also in the creation of a seamless digital customer experience (80%).

As a result of Covid-19, CEOs leading some of Ireland’s and the world’s most influential companies through a period of unprecedented uncertainty say that remote working has widened their talent pool, while increased scrutiny on corporate responsibility and sustainability has led them to examine their wider societal contributions and company purpose.

In the first study of its kind to measure how CEOs’ priorities and concerns have changed during the global pandemic, KPMG conducted two surveys, one at the onset of the pandemic in January and another in July/August.

Seamus Hand (pictured), Managing Partner of KPMG in Ireland, commented: “CEO priorities have changed significantly in the past six months to deal with the challenges of the pandemic. Managing uncertainty has required decisive leadership to accelerate strategies that were already in place around digitisation, social responsibility and sustainability.

“Ireland’s CEOs are now leading their teams in new and different ways and very often remotely. In many cases, they are coping with both the immediate challenge of keeping their business viable, while using intuition and experience to help make strategic decisions to be ready for the recovery and the new reality.”

A significant difference between Irish CEOs and their global counterparts relates to the greatest threats to business following the pandemic, with Irish CEOs being most concerned with interest rates and cyber security while global CEOs are most concerned about talent risks.

Personal Impact

Four in ten Irish CEOs surveyed have had their health or the health of one of their family affected by the virus, and 60% indicated that this had some impact on their strategic response to the pandemic, Irish executives have also been impacted financially, with three out of four citing reductions to their compensation as a result of the crisis.

The global 2020 KPMG CEO Outlook pulse survey also shows that CEOs have become less optimistic about the future performance of the global economy, marking a significant change since the beginning of the year, with only one-third of those surveyed in June/July optimistic about growth prospects over the next three years, compared with 68% in January 2020.

In terms of the Irish economy the picture is more optimistic with over half of Irish CEOs (56%) confident about Ireland’s growth prospects over the next three years. However, this is down sharply from 92% in January.