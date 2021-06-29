Pandemic Accelerates Digital Adoption

29 Jun 2021 | 08.22 am

A survey undertaken by The Executive Institute on behalf of Dell shows that as a result of the pandemic two in three business leader have shortened the target window for digital transformation.

The survey of 147 Institute members found that 84% believe that supporting a hybrid workforce with employees both working remotely and from the office is the greatest business challenge that technology can help address over the next one to three years. Enhancing organisational resilience emerged second (59%) and reducing costs third (50%).

The survey identified several key obstacles in maintaining the current pace of digital transformation. Business leaders highlighted that upfront investment (51%), lack of in-house skills and expertise (32%) and an absence of digital culture (20%) represent the main barriers to adopting new technologies within their organisation.

Looking to the future, the majority (67%) of respondents said that 5G technology will be extremely or very important in keeping connected with a remote workforce. Despite this, half are unaware of the benefits that 5G technology will unlock in the next one to three years. Moreover, 63% of leaders surveyed stated they are aware that Edge Computing and the Internet of Things can provide new insights into future customer behaviour.

Jason Ward (pictured), vice-president and managing director, Dell Technologies in Ireland, commented: “It is clear that leaders see technology as essential and that all businesses need to begin assessing how 5G and Edge Computing can fit into their IT transformation programme to deliver real benefits on the road to recovery.”