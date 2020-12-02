Panda Unveils First Electric Rubbish Truck

02 Dec 2020 | 11.42 am

The march towards greener transport continues as Panda has taken delivery of the country’s first electric rubbish collection truck.

The solar-charged electric truck will be based at Panda’s weaste recycling facility in Ballymount, where newly installed solar panels will charge the vehicle as well as powering the facility, making the entire process of collecting and recycling waste completely carbon-free, according to Panda.

The company plans to have its entire urban fleet fully electric by 2024. Last year, Panda announced it was investing in 45 compressed natural gas-fuelled refuse trucks for rural areas.

Recycling managing director Des Crinion said: “The commissioning of electric refuse collection vehicles is a key development in our ambition to reduce our carbon emissions and push the circular economy forward. This is a significant step for our company that will keep us at the forefront of industrial environmental excellence.”

Panda recently signed an agreement to construct Ireland’s first dedicated bottle-to-bottle plastic recycling facility in Portlaoise, with a €20m investment that will create up to 100 jobs. The company is collaborating with Trinity College Dublin and Science Foundation Ireland on this project, as part of a circular economy application for the European Green Deal.

The recycling facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021 and will process up to a billion plastic bottles per year. The plant in Portlaoise will have the capacity to serve the entire Irish market.

Crinion added: “The processing of plastic waste produced in Ireland and its use now to produce new products helps keep precious resources in circular use. This project follows on from the successful opening of our plastic wrap recycling operation earlier this year.”

Photo: Des Crinion (left) with minister Eamon Ryan. (Pic: Jason Clarke)