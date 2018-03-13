Panda To Charge For Green Bin Lifts

13 Mar 2018 | 04.57 pm

Refuse collecter Panda is to start charging for Green Bin lifts from April 19. Customers will be charged 80 cents per lift and 4.5 cents per kilo.

In a message to customers, Panda couched the new pricing regime as ‘Panda addresses the China problem’.

In the communication, Panda explains that as China has stopped accepting recycling material from outside its own borders, “the cost of recycling worldwide has escalated dramatically”.

According to Panda: “Unfortunately, to meet increasing costs, we have to introduce charges for the recycling bin collection service.”

Panda collects and processes 100,000 tons per annum of mixed dry recyclables from circa 250,000 homes and commercial businesses. At the moment the once a fortnight Green Bin service is free of charge.

Panda’s finances are opaque as the business operates through unlimited companies that are not required to file accounts in the CRO. After a series of mergers in the sector, Panda has an effective monopoly on waste collection in many parts of the country.