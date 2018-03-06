Panda Power Now Selling Gas

06 Mar 2018 | 01.02 pm

Waste collection company Panda has entered the consumer gas market, adding to the electricity service available to customers since 2015.

Panda Power says it is offering the cheapest dual fuel deal, with Panda Power electricity customers able to avail of a 22% discount on the firm’s standard rates of 19.27c per unit electricity and 5.81c per unit for gas.

Panda Power’s gas offering is available nationwide to all consumers alongside its electricity supply, regardless of whether they are waste customers.

Brendan Traynor (pictured), Managing Director, Panda Power, commented: “Consumers expect to be able to bundle their household utilities these days to help save them time and money. We’ve seen a unique opportunity to do that we expect our 285,000 existing Panda, Greenstar and Panda Power customers to be early adopters and take advantage of the savings on offer.”

Traynor added that Panda Power is expanding its Dublin contact centre to support the new service offering. Panda Power is part of the Beauparc Utility Group, founded Eamon Waters.

According to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities, Panda Power had 25,240 electricity customers in Q3 2017.