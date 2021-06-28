Palliare Raises $8m To Fund US Expansion

28 Jun 2021 | 09.45 am

Galway-based medtech company Palliare has raised $8m (€6.7m) in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by European life sciences VC firm Seroba Life Sciences, with participation from Luxembourg-based SCM AD Ventures, The Western Development Commission and several private investors.

Palliare was founded in 2018 as a spinout from Irish gastro-diagnostic company Crospon, which was acquired by Medtronic in 2017. Co-founder John O’Dea is the company’s CEO.

Based in Galway and with US headquarters in California, Palliare has developed technology to remove surgical smoke from operating room procedures, as well as systems to improve medical insufflation techniques, which are used to blow gases or vapours into the body.

The company said the venture capital will be used by Palliare to support US commercial launch activities for its technology, as well as funding R&D. Moves are afoot in the US to prioritise the safety of operating room staff by mandating safe smoke evacuation procedures.

Jennifer McMahon, principal at Seroba, will join Palliare’s board. “We are delighted to back the experienced Palliare team who have identified the clinical need for a user-friendly continuous pressure insufflator,” said McMahon.

Tomás Ó Síocháin, CEO of the Western Development Commission, said that innovations such as Palliare’s technology improves the lives of patients, drives economic activity and supports communities.

Palliare has also announced the appointment of Julie Tupen as US vice-president of sales. Tupen has previously worked with companies such as Covidien, Invuity and Hologic.

Photo: John ODea (left), with Palliare MD Caroline O’Dea and Tomás Ó Síocháin