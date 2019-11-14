Pale Blue Dot Recruitment Joins Guaranteed Irish

14 Nov 2019 | 09.01 am

Galway recruitment agency Pale Blue Dot Recruitment has joined Guaranteed Irish. The agency says it is connected with c.50% of the professional medtech workforce in the country.

Pale Blue Dot Recruitment operates from Galway city centre and is heavily involved in the local community. This year the business partnered with COPE Galway and organised fundraising events for the charity.

The recruitment agency joins 16 other Guaranteed Irish business members in Galway, including Stira, Revive Active, Hatman of Ireland and the WifOR Institute.

Brid O’Connell, CEO Guaranteed Irish, commented: “The Guaranteed Irish symbol helps consumers and businesses to identify products and services that are better choices for communities across Ireland. We only award the symbol to companies that provide quality jobs, support local communities and are committed to Irish provenance.”

O’Connell added that the business membership organisation has a network of over 600 members who employ c.71,000 people.