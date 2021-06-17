Pakman Recycling Awards Invite Entries

17 Jun 2021 | 10.01 am

The National Environmental Awards are back for a seventh year, open to organisations, businesses, community groups and individuals who can demonstrate excellence in recycling and waste management.

The 2021 Pakman Awards introduce a new category, the Online Green Packaging Award, open to producers and retailers of e-commerce packaging and recognising innovation in sustainable packaging with an emphasis on reduce, reuse and recycle.

The significant increase in online shopping as a result of Covid restrictions has given rise to an opportunity for online sellers to produce eco-friendly sustainable packaging that demonstrates CO2 reduction impacts across the supply chain, said organiser Repak.

Repak chief executive Séamus Clancy said: “Despite difficult conditions, most businesses and organisations have continued to implement exemplary waste management, sustainability, and recycling practices and we want to highlight these efforts.

“The Pakman Awards give nominees and winners the chance to enhance their reputation and showcase their sustainability credentials. We’re delighted to be back with a full programme of awards this year, so — from recycling bins to batteries, environmental education to packaging waste — there is a category for everyone committed to a sustainable future in Ireland.”

The 2020 awards were badly affected by the Covid lockdowns, so this year entrants are invited to submit examples of their environmental efforts from the past two years, rather than 12 months. The winners will be announced on October 29 in the Shelbourne Hotel, subject to government guidelines.

The awards are now open to entrants, and there is more information here.

Photo: Seamus Clancy (right) with minister Ossian Smith. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)