Pace Of Change Reaching Inflection Point

04 Sep 2019 | 08.52 am

A new report on technological change from Fujitsu suggests that the accelerated pace of change in the last five years may now have reached an inflection point where further change is inhibited.

More than a third of the Irish public have been affected by technological change in that time, says Driving A Trusted Future in a Radically Changing World, but opinion is divided pretty evenly between optimists and pessimists.

A quarter of the public considers technological changes to be positive, but nearly as many feel nervous about what’s ahead. There are serious concerns about the readiness and intentions of organisations and their business leaders, according to Fujitsu research.

In turn, public concern could be inhibiting businesses, as half of business leaders canvassed feel that citizen nervousness has stopped their organisation from adopting certain technologies.

On the other hand, leaders are acutely aware of the importance of building trust through good corporate social responsibility. Three quarters agree that they have become more responsible over the last five years.

However, they recognise that there is an issue with public trust, with nearly half admitting that people trust less in their organisation than five years ago. Some conclude that the public’s expectations are too high, and almost a third don’t think they will ever be able to meet public expectations.

But with consumers increasingly making purchasing and employment decisions based on an organisation’s social impact, responsibility is likely to become a key determinant of which businesses succeed and which do not.

Business Critical

Chief executive Tony O’Malley (pictured) said: “This report tells us categorically that societal and business life has changed dramatically in recent years. How we collectively respond to these changes will have a major bearing on the success of Ireland over the coming decades. We know that adaptability, agility, flexibility and especially trust will be essential.

“There is an onus on organisations to provide real leadership, education and reassurance to the public so that we can rebuild the trust that has been lost in recent years. In doing so we can collectively break the cycle that is preventing us from fully embracing this technologically-driven change and all the positive benefits that it can bring.

“Being a responsible organisation is now business critical. The public is increasingly discerning and demands that organisations act in the best interests of society. It’s never been more important that we get this right.”