Over 26,000 New Cars Registered In July

03 Aug 2021 | 02.59 pm

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) says 26,480 new cars were registered in July compared to 21,170 in July 2020 and 24,680 in July 2019.

Light commercials vehicles registrations came in at 4,790 while 320 heavy goods vehicles were registered in July. Year to date registrations of LCVs and HCVs are up 45% and 27% respectively.

5,350 used cars were imported in July, down on both July 2020 and July 2019. Year to date used car imports are up 30% on 2020 and down 34% on 2019.

1,900 new electric vehicles registered in July compared to 770 in July 2020. EVs, plug-in hybrids and hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 30%.

Diesel now accounts for 34%, petrol 33%, hybrid 17%, electric 7% and plug-in electric hybrid 7% of car registrations.

SIMI Director General Brian Cooke (pictured) said: “In what has been a very difficult and uncertain trading environment over the last eighteen months, new car sales in July have brought a much needed boost to both the industry and to local economies. Pent-up demand and record savings have led to strong appetite for all vehicles, new and used, cars and commercials.

“While new car sales continue to be well behind pre-Covid levels, hopefully this growth in activity in July is the first step in a return to more sustainable business levels. The move to zero emissions is a huge challenge across society. In this context, taxation policy and incentives can drive this change positively, but it must support motorists to make the right decisions based on their own individual needs, which will include choosing electric, hybrid and lower emitting traditional fuel type vehicles.”