Ormonde Hotel Upgrading Guest Bedrooms

11 Jun 2018 | 10.22 am

The Ormonde Hotel in Kilkenny has completed the first phase of a €3m refurbishment programme by reopening its Hoban Bar & Brasserie, the leisure centre changing rooms and a full floor of bedrooms.

The Ormonde is a long-established four star hotel with 118 bedrooms, operating since 1999, and has extensive meeting facilities as well as being Kilkenny’s only city centre hotel with a swimming pool.

Group operations director Pat Chawke said: “Our significant refurbishment will see the hotel being noticeably upgraded and the first phase of works is now complete.”

The room refurbishment programme sees 36 rooms now complete, with a further 36 rooms to start being upgraded from January next year. Design house Global Design Concepts managed the design and refurbishment, whose style is “classic contemporary”. Further refurbishment of public areas and meeting rooms is planned over the coming months.

Chawke added that the Hoban Bar (pictured above) now has “quite a sophisticated” Art Deco feel. “A rich colour palette of amber and royal blue combines with gilt and brass highlights and the warmth of leather and velvet fabrics, to give the area a distinctly glamorous and inviting ambience,” he stated. “A collection of art, largely by Irish artists, including a piece from renowned Wexford artist Mark O’Neill adds further interest.”

Hotel general manager Colin Ahern added: “We’re quietly adding to the quality and fabric of the hotel, and the schedule allows us to undertake these works with minimal disruption to our guests. “We’ve added new landscaping at the entrance and to the Hoban Terrace and we’ve been able to upgrade the leisure club changing rooms too. We’re about to refurbish elements in our popular atrium Castle Lounge.”