Original Irish Hotels Offers A World Of Difference

Original Irish Hotels is a hospitality brand representing 60 owner-run hotels in the North and South of Ireland. This new brand which was launched in May 2018 promotes and manages reservations from both the domestic and international travel markets and represents the largest collection of privately-owned hotels in the country.

Figures released by the company which is based in Sandyford Co Dublin show that the brand is proving very successful with a growth in revenue of 12% to December 2018. The Original Irish Hotels website is a source of inspiration and offers the visitor an expert guide to the countless ways to discover the island from historic castles, to charming country house hotels, luxury spas and tranquil resorts, to chic urban boutiques.

All sixty hotels enjoy unique locations, personalities and charm, each well-known for the quality of their offerings and services, and catering to every budget, lifestyle and travel interest. Previously, many of the hotels were represented by either Manor House Hotels or Irish Country Hotels.

At this time of year the Original Irish Hotels Gift Card is the ideal corporate gift. With a choice of 60 idyllic properties throughout Ireland, this gift will give your clients or your valued team members memories to last a lifetime.

The gift card is easily available to order online to download immediately or by order by phone and have them posted in a beautifully presented gift package gift box with a copy of the Original Irish Hotels directory and a personalised message.

Your clients can choose to luxuriate by the sea at the magnificent Parknasilla Resort and Spa, or head to a surfers’ paradise at the Sandhouse Hotel in Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal. Those looking for mid-term family fun can ask a friendly face in Garryvoe Hotel to arrange a tour of 19th century Ballycotton Lighthouse or spend a morning whale watching off the coast of West Cork during your stay at Casey’s of Baltimore.

The Card also caters to the foodie as food provenance is at the heart of this brand with the hotels using home-grown ingredients on its menus. From the Baltimore fishing fleet to Connemara’s finest fish at Screebe House, seasonal vegetables grown on-site at Mount Falcon Estate, to warm freshly baked scones and homemade jam served during afternoon tea in one of Ireland’s finest luxury castle hotels, Ballynahinch Castle.

For more on this Guaranteed Irish brand visit www.originalirishhotels.com for more information