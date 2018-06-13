13 Jun 2018 | 12.30 pm

Bord Bia Origin Green ‘s national food sustainability programme,, aligns with a number of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, thereby helping the Irish food industry to do its part to improve the world for all

Origin Green, created by Bord Bia, is the world’s first national food sustainability programme. It brings together the entire food and drink industry – from farmers to food producers, retailers and food service operators – with a common objective: sustainable food production.

In 2015, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was agreed by the 193 members of the United Nations. This agenda included the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Essentially the world’s to-do list, they comprise a set of goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

The Origin Green Programme and its members’ actions align to nine of the 17 SDGs. These include:

Good Health and Wellbeing

Clean Water and Sanitation

Affordable and Clean Energy

Sustainable Cities and Communities

Responsible Consumption and Production

Climate Action

Life below Water

Life on Land

Partnerships for the Goals.

As a result, Bord Bia’s unique national food sustainability programme is helping the Irish food industry play its part in delivering on the UN targets.

