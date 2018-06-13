13 Jun 2018 | 12.30 pm
Origin Green Helping Irish Food Industry Hit UN Targets
Bord Bia's national food sustainability programme has global significance
Bord Bia‘s national food sustainability programme, Origin Green, aligns with a number of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, thereby helping the Irish food industry to do its part to improve the world for all
Origin Green, created by Bord Bia, is the world’s first national food sustainability programme. It brings together the entire food and drink industry – from farmers to food producers, retailers and food service operators – with a common objective: sustainable food production.
In 2015, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was agreed by the 193 members of the United Nations. This agenda included the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Essentially the world’s to-do list, they comprise a set of goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.
The Origin Green Programme and its members’ actions align to nine of the 17 SDGs. These include:
- Good Health and Wellbeing
- Clean Water and Sanitation
- Affordable and Clean Energy
- Sustainable Cities and Communities
- Responsible Consumption and Production
- Climate Action
- Life below Water
- Life on Land
- Partnerships for the Goals.
As a result, Bord Bia’s unique national food sustainability programme is helping the Irish food industry play its part in delivering on the UN targets.
