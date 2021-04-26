Origin Green Guides SMEs On Decarbonisation Journey

26 Apr 2021 | 09.16 am

Sponsored Content

Origin Green , Ireland’s food and drink sustainability programme, is the only sustainability programme in the world. It is centred on measurable difference, with independent verification at its core, operating across the entire food supply chain and on a national scale. The programme continues to evolve to ensure that members are keeping up to date with the key sustainability issues that matter to customers.

This month we speak with Deirdre Ryan, Director of Origin Green, to find out more on the recently published new procedures and guidelines, ‘Pathways to Net Zero.’

What does the ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ guidance document provide for Origin Green Members?

This document provides guidance for Origin Green members to reduce emissions and decarbonise their operations and supply chains. It puts carbon emission targets on a mandatory footing for food and drink manufacturers as the sector seeks to accelerate its contribution to the government’s aim of carbon neutrality by 2050. It aims to assist food and beverage businesses navigate the jargon and integrate credible and ambitious emissions targets within their Origin Green sustainability plans and annual reviews.

Why is the ‘Pathway to Net Zero’ so important?

Accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2050 is required to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change. Business leaders are now shifting their focus from what is achievable to what needs to be done, and there has been increasing interest among Origin Green companies wishing to reduce emissions within their own operations and along their supply chain.

In developing the ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ framework, we are providing food, drink, and horticulture businesses with the practical knowledge to not only set ambitious carbon reduction targets, but more importantly to make the changes necessary to achieve them.

How does ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ build on progress already made by Origin Green member companies?

The ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ will see member companies go beyond reductions of energy-related emissions to include a more comprehensive assessment of their entire carbon footprint. This includes value chain emissions, incorporating all indirect emissions (scope 3) associated with food manufacturing e.g. freight and travel.

The ‘Pathways to Net Zero’ launch builds on several Origin Green initiatives already in place such as the Origin Green Sustainability Charter. This requires members to set and deliver on clear sustainability targets over a five-year period, with a specific focus on raw material sourcing, manufacturing process and social sustainability. These plans are also monitored annually and independently verified by Mabbett.

So far, Origin Green member companies have set over 2,400 sustainability targets and delivered an 11% reduction in energy use per unit of output and a 17% reduction in water use per unit of output.

Where can we find out more about ‘Pathways to Net Zero’?

The guidance document is available online. Visit origingreen.ie to download ‘Pathways to Net Zero.’

Pictured: Deirdre Ryan, Director, Origin Green