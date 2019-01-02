Origin Green Cert For KSG Catering

02 Jan 2019 | 11.13 am

Bord Bia has certified KSG Catering as a verified member of its national sustainability programme, Origin Green, for measures it is implementing in four key areas of its operations.

Among its 110 sites around Ireland, KSG operates no less than seven outlets at Microsoft’s Irish headquarters at One Microsoft Place in Leopardstown and each of them has been designed with sustainability in mind.

Examples there include the Cortado Coffee Bar which features coffee roasting on site and a supply link to a farmer’s co-op in Columbia, and the in-house Knead Bakery, which makes its own breads and desserts. Elsewhere, in UCC the company operates Ireland’s first plastic-free ‘Bio Green Café’, which opened in September and where all single use plastic has been removed or banned.

Chief executive Michael Gleeson said: “Sustainability is an increasingly important element of delivering catering services to our clients, and we believe we are leading the industry in practices of waste management, sourcing and health and nutrition. We also reinforce and support our sustainability ethos by operating our own vegetable farms in Dublin and Cork”.

KSG’s sustainability plan covers four key areas, from sourcing and procurement protocols through waste management, health nutrition and wellness and corporate social responsibility. Among the measures included are:

Quality food supplies from local producers operating with sustainable practices

Using seasonal vegetables from its own farms in Meath and Cork

Cutting back on single use disposables, for example by using infused water fountains with reusable wares and surcharging for disposable coffee cups

Tracking waste and energy usage

Healthy eating, personalised health and wellness activities.

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy added: “I am delighted to welcome KSG Catering as a verified member of our Origin Green programme. KSG is focused on sustainability and their activities in the new Microsoft campus in Leopardstown, Dublin and their plastic free café in University College Cork are illustrations of their commitment.”

Bord Bia’s Origin Green sets out to enable enables Irish farmers, producers and food services organisations to achieve measurable sustainability targets.

KSG had a food and beverage turnover of €60m in the year ended March 2017 and an operating profit of €1.35m.

Photo: Michael Gleeson and Tara McCarthy (Pic: Mari O’Leary)