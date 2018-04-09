09 Apr 2018 | 10.47 am

Sponsored Content

New types of partnerships can enable systemic changes to flourish. That thinking is behind Bord Bia’s Origin Green Ambassadors programme, which brings education, leading global brands and entrepreneurial sustainability professionals together to collaborate and learn.

Over five years on from its launch, there’s strong evidence that the approach is driving best practice and industry-wide innovation. Created by Bord Bia, Ireland’s Origin Green Programme is the world’s first national food sustainability programme. It brings together the entire food and drink industry – from farmers to food producers, retailers and food service operators – with a common goal: sustainable food production.

This month, we interviewed Tom Tully, Talent Manager in Bord Bia, to find out more about the Origin Green Ambassadors and their role in developing global partnerships to advance the sustainable food agenda.

What is the background to the Origin Green Ambassador Programme?

We set up the Origin Green Ambassadors programme in 2013 with the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School. It was designed to open up important conversations among the global food industry about sustainability and the role of Irish initiatives in export markets.

The programme has at its heart two interlinked pillars: one focused on education and the other on partnership with major international food companies, so that it would enable entrepreneurial-minded professionals to support the development of coherent, strategic and effective approaches to sustainability.

What does the programme entail?

The MSc in Business Sustainability is framed by a robust academic structure, with modules taught by leaders in the field of food industry sustainability, including faculty members from Harvard Business School, MIT and NYU Stern. Following this, the focus moves to experiential learning, as participants conduct three placements with leading international food companies, where they work side-by-side with leading sustainability practitioners.

What innovations and initiatives is it giving rise to?

What’s emerged over the course of two graduations (2013-2015 and 2015-2017) is a greater level of collaboration than we anticipated, where the principles and practices of Origin Green are helping to shape strategies inside many partner brands. In turn, these are encouraging more knowledge sharing, improving sustainability practices and delivering competitive advantages.

Take food retail and wholesale group Musgrave as an example. The company began exporting last December after securing a partnership with Alibaba to supply up to 40 own-brand ambient products, including breakfast cereals, coffee, jam, biscuits and healthy snacks, and a range of other goods.

“Our Origin Green Ambassador was a great addition to the Musgrave team and played a fundamental role in the successful launch of our export business in China,” says David O’Flynn, Head of Strategy & Business Development at Musgrave.

Buoyed by Chinese consumers seeking out Western foods from trusted sources and purchasing online, Musgrave is continuing to work closely with Bord Bia and Irish Origin Green suppliers who have a reputation for authenticity and quality.

Where are the Ambassadors based?

Our current cohort of 10 Bord Bia Origin Green Ambassadors 2018-2019 (pictured) have just begun their placements. We’re breaking new ground this year by sending an ambassador to the Middle East, with Almarai. This is one of the many emerging markets Bord Bia are focused on. Other host companies include Starbucks, Costco, The Carbon Trust, Ahold-Delhaize and Nestle.

For more information on the Origin Green Ambassador Programme email origingreen@bordbia.ie