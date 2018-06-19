Order Fresh Fish With The Gannet App

19 Jun 2018 | 08.51 am

Gannet Fishmongers in Galway has introduced a new App for customers that makes it easier for them to order fresh fish.

The Gannet Fishmongers ordering app which was developed in conjunction with Boon Agency in Galway is a tool that chefs and restaurant customers can use on their smartphone.

Gannet Fishmonger managing director Stefan Griesbach (pictured) looked at how he could make his life easier and the chefs around the country that his company supplies.

According to Griesbach: “Looking at a restaurant like Kai in Galway, head chef Jess Murphy wants turbot tomorrow night, then all she has to do is log into the app, click the products, click the amounts, and send it away. No more texting order, no more phone calls. Gannet receive a printed ticket and everything is traceable.

“The traceability is huge as maybe a sous chef will order fish today and things change tomorrow and there is always so much going on in kitchens. This app allows your fish and seafood orders to be logged and visible to all your kitchen staff and to the staff at Gannet.

“We are just on the app not only saving myself and my customers precious time dealing with logging in the orders, but also providing me with an instant access to real time sales reports for every product.”

The Gannet Factory Shop is open Tuesday to Friday in Ballybane Industrial Estate, and the company delivers fish nationwide – see www.eatmorefish.ie .