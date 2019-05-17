ORCA Kills Off Food Waste Sustainably

17 May 2019 | 12.19 pm

Sustainability services company WPM Green Energy has introduced a new on-site food waste recycler to Ireland, and Clontarf restaurant The Yacht has become the first food business to adopt the aerobic digestion technology to recycle its food waste.

ORCA, which stands for Organic, Refuse, Conversion, Alternative, is a “waste management system that recycles food waste within 24 hours, turning it into environmentally safe water that flows straight into the sewage system”, according to the company.

ORCA Digesters chief executive Louis Anagnostakos said: “We’re excited to add WPM Green Energy as the newest distributor of the ORCA technology. As a member of the EU, Ireland is actively working to meet waste targets set out by EU waste legislation. The introduction of the ORCA technology will only expedite the fulfilment of these goals.”

The Yacht pub and restaurant is the first Irish venue to use the technology. Head chef Rory Stack commented: “Like so many businesses in Ireland, we were very concerned about food waste and how we were managing our own. We chose the model size that worked for us, it doesn’t drain our power, and it has made the world of a difference. ORCA enables us to track accurately every kilogram of food waste we put into it. ”

At present, food waste is treated in composting and anaerobic digestion plants or goes into landfills, all of which emit greenhouse gases including methane from the decomposition.

WPM Green Energy says that ORCA effluent is made up of 75% water, 20% carbs, fats and proteins and 5% minerals.

Chief executive Brian Connelly added: “We are delighted to be the first company to introduce the aerobic digestion and such an innovative, high quality clean and safe technology to the Irish market and are convinced that it will assist businesses and organisations in reducing food waste in an environmentally friendly way.”