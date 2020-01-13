13 Jan 2020 | 09.28 am

Sponsored Content

KPMG survey. Competition, staffing and taxation top their concerns Ireland’s family businesses are among the most optimistic in Europe, says a newsurvey. Competition, staffing and taxation top their concerns

According to the recently published KPMG Irish Family Business Barometer, Irish family businesses are very positive about the future, with over nine in ten stating that they are confident or very confident about their business’s outlook for the next 12 months, despite geopolitical, trade and economic uncertainty. This places Ireland well ahead of the next most confident countries in Europe – Portugal (78%) and the Netherlands (67%).

Our annual survey of over 1,600 family businesses measures sentiment in 27 countries across Europe, in collaboration with European Family Businesses. Increased competition (95%), the war for talent (79%) and increased tax rates (72%) are all high on the list of issues for Irish respondents. Concerns around increased competition are unsurprising given Ireland’s open economy and the high level of dependence on exports of many Irish businesses.

Innovation Priority

Despite concerns, however, more than half (57%) of Irish family business reported rising turnover in the prior year, while four in ten said turnover remained steady. Innovation remains a top of the priority list for Irish family businesses, with 98% saying that becoming more innovative is very important – or extremely important – in the next two years.

Entering new geographic markets and developing workforce skills are also vital, and a focus on the future is also driving family businesses to make diversification a priority (98%). Additionally, virtually all respondents in the survey said sustainability is important or extremely important to their company’s strategy, which is encouraging considering the threat of climate change.

When asked about funding business growth, half the Irish respondents indicated the retention of profits as an attractive financing option. One difference between Ireland and the rest of Europe is attitudes to bank finance and debt. Only 13% of Irish respondents consider this an attractive financing option compared with 41% elsewhere in Europe. Meanwhile, Brexit continues to be a source of unease, with 43% believing Brexit will have a negative impact over the next 12 months.

Next Generation

One in four respondents said they plan to pass ownership of the business to the next generation, and 42% plan to pass on management responsibilities. Almost all respondents currently have a family member as CEO, and 90% of the family firms in the survey feel a family member will occupy that role in the future. This may indicate that as family businesses grow, there is growing recognition for robust executive leadership, even if that comes from outside.

Finally, the tax implications of the family business’ handover is another key concern surrounding succession, with six out of ten Irish respondents seeing this as a key challenge. All told and despite some headwinds, our survey shows that many Irish family businesses are gearing up for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Photo: Pictured at the launch of the KPMG Irish Family Business Barometer were (l-r) Jim Barry, MD, Barry Group; Rosy Temple, sales development manager, Magee 1866; and KPMG Private Enterprise Partners Olivia Lynch and Ryan McCarthy