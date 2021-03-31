Optimise Your Digital Channels To Boost B2B Sales

31 Mar 2021 | 09.00 am

Stephen Murphy, Commercial Director, Getting more sales out of digital channels is a struggle for most B2B companies. Having a good starting point to optimise your digital channels in order to boost sales is very important, writes, Commercial Director, Dept Digital

Dept recommends four steps that can help you to increase sales via digital marketing. The four steps are:

• Develop buyer personas

• Develop the customer journey

• Choose the right CMS to manage your content

• Create remarkable content

1. Develop Buyer Personas

Before investing any more money in your marketing, you should first take a step back and find out who your target audience is. If describing buyer personas is not your starting point, you will waste time and money targeting an audience who will never buy your products.

A buyer persona is a composite picture of the real people who buy, or might buy, products like the ones you sell. In most businesses there will be several persons involved in buying B2B products or services. This means you should describe more than one buyer persona.

2. Develop The Customer Journey

A customer journey describes all events and experiences a potential customer goes through to reach a goal and fulfil a need while interacting with a brand. It includes all touch points that a user experiences, starting with the first moment he was aware of a need until the need was fulfilled.

In general, a potential customer will go through four phases with different touch points in each phase: Orientation, Comparison, Buying and Review. The customer journey is different for every single customer. You can’t optimise it for everyone.

3. Choose The Right CMS To Manage Your Content

There is a broad variety of content management systems available in the market. It’s not easy to choose the right CMS. Every business is different and every company is different, that’s why you can’t say one CMS is better than another. But there are some important criteria to keep in mind: user-friendly, responsive, secure and scalable. Gartner and Forrester produce regular reports that analyse the market to help.

4. Create Remarkable Content

One of the few things your prospects might find of interest about you while they are researching a purchase is your content. But there’s a catch. Your content needs to be remarkable, educational, entertaining or otherwise useful. Your prospects are not that much interested in your company. They are interested in how you solve their problem. Keep that in mind while creating content.

Blogging is the one of the most powerful B2B marketing tactics that a company can adopt. In addition to blogging, your content marketing efforts should include some premium content (e-books, whitepapers, recorded webinars, etc.).

The content should answer questions related to the buyer’s journey to help educate them on the nature of the problem you solve and how to make a smart purchase in your category. This content should be placed on your site with a form so that you can capture their email address and name before the download starts.

Congratulations, you have a lead!

