24 Nov 2017 | 02.22 pm

A new initiative is underway to help Irish craft and design entrepreneurs improve their online presence. Called Optimise Design Ireland, the programme was put together by the IE Domain Registry (IEDR), the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) and the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs).

Optimise Design Ireland will work with 100 companies in the craft and design space on its 2017 and 2018 programmes. They will be given guidance on how to grow e-commerce sales and conduct effective digital marketing, as well as receive advice in other related areas.

Some 40 businesses nationwide are currently participating on the programme. All get a digital audit and website ‘health check’ before taking part in a series of mentoring days. Masterclasses are hosted by IEDR, DCCoI and the LEOs, with follow-up meetings also provided.

The IEDR runs the Optimise Fund, a forerunner to this latest initiative, which provided e-commerce and website development support. The Design & Crafts Council of Ireland runs the DesignIreland.ie online platform, while Trading Online Vouchers are delivered by the Local Enterprise Offices, providing financial support for digital development.

Commenting on the programme, David Curtin (pictured), chief executive of IEDR, said that buying and selling online is big business. “Ireland’s share of the European e-commerce marketplace is €9 billion, but today, most of that spend by Irish consumers goes abroad to foreign companies,” said Curton

“This needn’t be the case. Getting online, building a modern website and selling your product is more straightforward and hassle-free than it’s ever been.”