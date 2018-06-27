Opening.io Tech To Underpin UK Jobs Site

27 Jun 2018 | 11.07 am

Irish data science company Opening.io has teamed up with British jobs site Vercida to create what’s claimed is the world’s first job search service that uses Artificial Intelligence to match people and jobs.

Vercida will integrate Opening.io’s artificial intelligence technology into its careers website, with the promise that intuitive searching to help people find work that suits their skills and profile. Other projects on the horizon include AI-driven automatic notifications for jobseekers who match the newly-posted jobs.

Opening.io’s cognitive engine is built and trained on both CV and job data, as well as industry and sector-specific data, the company says, so that when a candidate’s background fits an open job opportunity they will not be missed. On traditional job-search boards, a candidate’s details could fall unmatched and unnoticed amid hundreds of thousands of others.

Vercida chief executive Morgan Lobb said: “We’re convinced that this global-first service will bring huge value and opportunities for our jobseekers. The technology is innovative and the goal is brilliant — we want to match people with great jobs that allow them to be successful and well. Harnessing data science is an important next step for us in providing practical, useable and intelligent services for employers and jobseekers alike.”

Opening.io chief executive Andreea Wade (pictured with colleagues)added: “It’s important to us that our first project with a job board is one that so enthusiastically promotes diversity and inclusion. We have been very involved in promoting opportunities for all groups of society, so the topic and goal is very close to where we are as a company.”

Opening.io was founded in 2015 and describes its platform as “an AI-powered, end-to-end candidate analysis engine, generating key recruitment intelligence and automation., which relies on state-of-the-art neural network architectures integrated within end-to-end pipelines”.