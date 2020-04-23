Open Orphan Testing Anti-Covid Viral Drug

23 Apr 2020 | 08.19 am

Open Orphan, a pharma services company that specialises in ‘orphan’ drugs, has started testing an antiviral drug to treat Covid-19.

The company’s London-based subsidiary hVIVO has begun testing the drug on behalf of its client, Nearmedic International, which is based in Moscow. According to Open Orphan, the drug in question has potential anti-viral and anti-inflammatory activity and “as such could reduce both virus infectivity and disease severity”.

hVIVO will test the candidate drug against a panel of viruses to include influenza virus, ‘normal’ circulating betacoronavirus, and ultimately SARS-CoV2, the virus behind the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chief executive Cathal Friel (pictured) said: “hVIVO is a leading provider of services to global vaccine and antiviral development companies, and our scientists have considerable knowledge from previous antiviral trials which gives us confidence in our testing. We look forward to updating the market on a regular basis in the weeks and months ahead.”

Last month the company reported positive results in its efforts to help develop a broad spectrum vaccine that could be applied to many variations of the influenza virus. Until now, each flu variety requires a different, tailored vaccine. Open Orphan says its FLU-v is a “first-in-class ‘universal’, broad spectrum, standalone, influenza vaccine candidate”.

According to Friel: “The need for better, more broadly protective vaccines against influenza is a high priority worldwide, and few new vaccines have demonstrated efficacy in humans as seen in the results of the challenge study for FLU-v 004. This is the first universal influenza vaccine that has shown this protection from influenza and reduction of symptoms in late-stage studies. We remain excited about the potential for FLU-v and in a time when vaccine development is such a key focus globally.”

In June 2019 Open Orphan acquired AIM-listed Venn Life Sciences Holdings in a reverse takeover. In January 2020 the company completed the merger with hVIVO. “The merger with hVIVO has created a European full pharma services company,” said Friel.