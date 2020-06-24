Open Orphan Expects Profits From Q3

24 Jun 2020 | 08.03 am

Open Orphan plc says it is advancing a number of coronavirus challenge study models and expects to be helping many Covid-19 vaccine development companies to test their vaccines.

Earlier this month hVIVO Covid Clear Test was launched, which the company claims is the most accurate antibody test available to UK employers, helping them to get their people back to work.

Open Orphan comprises of two commercial specialist CRO services businesses, hVIVO and Venn Life Sciences, and is developing an early stage orphan drug genomics data platform business.

Announcing 2019 results, executive chairman Cathal Friel (pictured) commented: “Since the reverse takeover of Venn Life Sciences in June 2019, we have been building the foundations of a soon to be profitable business in Q3 and a rapidly growing CRO pharmaceutical services group with all loses in both companies confined to the past.

“The merger with hVIVO earlier this year has given us a full-service business, with world class facilities, motivated colleagues and a strong pipeline of work and transforms out business into the world leader in the testing of vaccines and anti-virals through human challenge model clinical trials.

“Following the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic it is clear that for the months and years ahead the development of new and novel vaccines and also the testing of such vaccines and antivirals will be one of the fastest growing areas of the pharmaceutical industry.

“In recent decades, governments and pharma companies around the world completely underinvested in new vaccines and the onset of Covid-19 caught them significantly off-guard and as such there is a huge capital investment programme underway around the world to roll out an extensive range of Covid-19 and importantly non-Covid-19 vaccines to ensure that the world is not caught unprepared in future pandemics.”

The European Commission recently announced the European Vaccine Strategy to increase the likelihood of finding an effective vaccine against the coronavirus. Initial funding for the pan-Europe effort is slated at €10 billion.

• AIM data on Open Orphan share price

Unveiling an investor presentation, Friel added that to reduce losses Open Orphan has cut overheads and ‘rightsized the management team’, including combining the CEO and other senior roles in both Venn and hVIVO.

“We have also brought forward some long-serving and excellent line managers and heads of departments, flattening the organisation structure and giving them more autonomy and responsibility to run their own areas,” he stated.

“This has completely transformed the culture of the enlarged business to one of more open communications, sharing of knowledge, and a much faster decision-making process. I am very excited for the year ahead, and I am confident that we have created a soon to be profitable, fast-growing business which is creating value for all our stakeholders,” Friel added.