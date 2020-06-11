Online Summit Will Focus On Internet ‘Stampede’

11 Jun 2020 | 08.58 am

The organisers of an online summit say that Covid-19 has rapidly turned the slow and steady movement of Irish businesses online into a stampede.

The Social Selling Summit takes place on June 17 and 18, with speakers from Ireland, Canada, the US, UK and Belgium. It’s free, it’s online and registration is essential here.

The organiser, John McGarry from Webworks.ie and BusinessSummitAcademy.com, says the summit “recognises that the new business normal is now online and, to compete, businesses need to master the digital space and make it work for them.

“Whether you are B2B or B2C, our topics and speakers will present the big ideas as well as the core needs to successfully drive sales and marketing digitally. This includes the all-important enterprise supports available to businesses to fund development of an online channel.”

McGarry says that “top influencers and thought leaders in social media will present on topics including managing digital transformation, using readily-available data to develop and optimise campaigns, and blogging and content strategies”.

He has lined up Twitter influencer Sam Kelly (pictured), Sarah Sal, Facebook Ads Specialist at Hootsuite, and LinkedIn expert Jeff Shennan. McGarry will outline how hosting your own virtual summit can help you generate leads, establish your authority and generate revenue. No kidding.

Subscribers will also have access to on-demand replays until June 22 to capture and action specific takeaways from each webinar session.

