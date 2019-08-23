Online Shopping Conference For Retailers

23 Aug 2019 | 10.55 am

Online hire purchase company Flexi-Fi is organising an e-Commerce Conference on September 19 aimed at retailers who’d like to hear insights from of e-commerce experts.

Speakers from Google, Facebook and Samsung will cover topics to help delegates enhance their digital strategies and increase online sales. The conference takes place at DogPatch Labs in Dublin and is organised in conjunction with Ve Global.

Flexi-Fi chief executive PJ Byrne (pictured) said: “Retail is undergoing profound transformation, and while there are many challenges facing the industry there are also opportunities with the boundary-less nature of online shopping. To that end, we decided to put together a cutting-edge conference that will help our partners learn, grow and move forward with the confidence to compete with the best out there.”

Flexi-Fi provides retail instalment payment facilities for consumers, as an alternative to paying with cash or credit cards. Applicants make a simple online application, with approval delivered within minutes, according to the company.

It is part of Australian public company FlexiGroup and has been based at the IFSC for 11 years.

To register for the conference, retailers should contact David Campbell at Flexi-Fi by e-mailing david.campbell@flexigroup.com.au.